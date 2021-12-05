Two Pembrokeshire cousins, one who had only just recovered from Covid, have raised more than £1,500 for prostate cancer services.

Bryan Hughes from Haverfordwest, along with his cousin Gerald Brace, ran the ABP Newport Wales Marathon to say thank you for the treatment Bryan’s dad, Delroy Hughes, received after he was diagnosed with prostate cancer in July 2019.

It ended up being a huge challenge for the pair, especially as Bryan had only recently come out of isolation after being diagnosed with coronavirus.

Bryan, 42, said: “It was a huge effort while not feeling 100 per cent, but I felt so proud and emotional to reach the finish line.

“I thought I would only be able to manage the 10k section after having Covid, so it was such a memorable moment being able to tell dad that I completed the whole marathon.”

Gerald, 51, from Sageston, added: “For me the last five miles were hell as I cramped up and had to walk or jog to get to the finish line.

“We would both like to say a huge thank you to everyone who donated money, brought raffle tickets, and donated or organised prizes for the raffle itself.

“We are both well recovered now and are delighted we finished and raised the sum of money we did for such a great cause.”

Between them the pair raised £1,585 for prostate cancer services at Glangwili Hospital, where Bryan’s dad was treated.

Nicola Llewelyn, Head of Hywel Dda Health Charities, the official charity of Hywel Dda University Health Board, thanked Bryan and Gerald for their fundraising, especially as Bryan was recovering from Covid.

““The support of our local communities enables us to provide services over and above what the NHS can provide in the three counties of Hywel Dda and we are extremely grateful for every donation we receive,” said Nicola. “Well done to Bryan and Gerald.”

For more details about the charity and how you can help support local NHS patients and staff, go to www.hywelddahealthcharities.org.uk