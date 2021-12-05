There have been 287 new coronavirus cases in the Hywel Dda Health Board area according to today’s figures (Sunday, December 5).
The latest data from Public Health Wales shows there were 122 new cases in Carmarthenshire, 141 in Pembrokeshire and 24 in Ceredigion since the last report on Friday.
The total number of cases across the three counties now stands at 49,560- 28,159 in Carmarthenshire, 14,841 in Pembrokeshire and 6,560 in Ceredigion.
No new Covid-related deaths have been recorded in the Hywel Dda area since the last report, with the total now standing at 611 throughout the pandemic.
In total 2,567 new cases of coronavirus and five new Covid-related deaths have been reported across Wales bringing the national total to 518,713 cases and 6,433 deaths.
There have been 26,289 tests done across the country since the last report.
Across Wales 2,470,233 people have had their first dose of a Covid-19 vaccine and 2,267,834 have had their second dose.
‘Booster’ doses have been given to 892,287 people and 42,754 people have received a three-dose primary course of Covid-19 vaccine.
