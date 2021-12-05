A Tenby woman who was caught drug-driving has lost her licence for three years and must pay more than £200.
Claire Connelly, of Newell Hill, appeared in front of magistrates in Haverfordwest last week.
The court heard how the 37-year-old drove her Ford Fiesta on the M4 west bound junction 34-35 at Rhondda Cynon Taf, on May 4 this year, with controlled drugs in her system.
Samples showed that Connelly had benzoylecgonine, a by-product of cocaine in her system as well as a quantity of cocaine in her system which exceeded the permitted limit.
Connelly admitted both offences when she appeared at Haverfordwest Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday, November 30.
Magistrates disqualified her from driving for three years, stating that disqualification was obligatory for this offence.
They took her guilty plea into account when sentencing and ordered her to pay a £120 fine, a £34 victim surcharge and £85 costs.
Connelly must pay the balance of £239 at £24 per month starting on December 28 this year.
