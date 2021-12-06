A Pembrokeshire entertainment personality, who held the distinction of being the world’s oldest record shop owner, has died at the age of 93.

Laurie Dale of Tenby gave pleasure to thousands of people in his role as a multi-talented amateur performer.

And he held a reputation worldwide for the continued success of his little shop on Tenby's High Street, still trading more than 70 years after it was first set up by his late father, originally as a piano retailer.

Laurie loved nothing better than being in the spotlight – whether sitting outside his shop in the summer topping up his tan and exchanging banter with passers-by or on stage, singing, acting or compering.

Decades ago, his roles in Tenby’s fondly-remembered Gang Shows saw him share the stage with his young son Charles, now a professional actor best known for his roles in Casualty and Coronation Street.

Alongside his late wife Marian, he was a stalwart of the Tenby Players and in more recent years he took leading roles with Stagestruck and won acclaim for his masterly depiction of Tenby-born artist Augustus John.

In addition to his son Charles, he leaves daughter Linzi Harrison, whose husband Richard said on behalf of the family on Friday: “It is with great sadness that we announce the death of our lovely Dad, Bamps and friend Laurie.

“He had a wonderful life and wished us to have no sadness, but to remember the happy times and all the fun we had.

“Thank you to all those of you who have shown him love and respect over the years and to all his lovely customers - heartfelt thanks for keeping the wolf from the door for so long!”

Amongst many tributes, remembering Laurie as ‘a lovely man, ‘a legend’ and ‘an icon’ was one from the Mayor of Tenby, Cllr Sam Skyrme-Blackhall, who described him as ‘one of Tenby’s finest’ and ‘Mr Entertainment’.

She said: “Thank you for the joy you brought to so many over the years and the memories many of us will hold dear. “From Tenby Players to Stagestruck. senior citizens’ dinners, Gangshows and so much more...and our first records.

“May you dance with the stars and sing with angels. Rest well Laurie. God bless. Our thoughts are with Linzi, Charles and all the family.”