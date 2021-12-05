The first phase of a £60 million project at Pembroke Port which could create 1,800 high- skilled, year-round jobs has begun.

Part of the multi-million-pound Pembroke Dock Marine project, it is planned that the redevelopment of areas within the port will create a world-class energy and engineering centre of excellence and act as a focal point for capturing the economic value from wind, wave and tidal renewable energy projects, creating new opportunities for Pembrokeshire and its communities.

The first phase of works is the renovation of the four Grade II listed hangar annexes attached to the historic Sunderland Hangars at Pembroke Port. This will create flexible modern workspaces and a workshop. The contractor R&M Williams is now on site and expected to complete the project by November next year.

Additional works to extend the port’s laydown and fabrication spaces, enlarge a slipway to provide more flexibility in transferring large structures from land to sea, and install a new workboat pontoon are all expected to start next year.

The Pembroke Dock Marine project, which is part of the £1.3bn Swansea Bay City Deal. The port says it is a once in a generation opportunity to regenerate Pembroke Dock and the wider community by creating the facilities and infrastructure needed to support the growing marine renewables industry.

Around 1,800 high skill, year-round jobs are expected to be created as a result of the entire Pembroke Dock Marine project, benefitting not only the workforce of today, but also future generations who will have access to high quality career opportunities on their doorstep.

Steve Edwards, commercial director at the Port of Milford Haven, said: “It’s wonderful to see the project underway at Pembroke Port. We’re creating a modern facility here that will allow developers of cutting-edge marine energy technology to reach commercialisation.

Pembroke Dock Mayor, Joshua Beynon, added: “This huge piece of development in our town is a fantastic opportunity to provide green jobs and employment for residents across Pembroke Dock and Pembrokeshire. Our town needs this investment to make it a 21st century area that is ready to tackle the issues of today and tomorrow and reach our climate change commitments.”

Pembroke Dock Marine is funded by the Swansea Bay City Deal, the European Regional Development Fund through the Welsh Government, and through private investment.