A man was arrested last night, Saturday, December 4, after police caught him driving at nearly three times over the legal limit.
Police stopped the man in the Little Newcastle area where he provided a positive roadside breath test.
Pembrokeshire Roads Policing Unit took him into custody where the lowest breath specimen he provided was ‘just under three times the legal limit’.
Officers said that the man has since been charged and bailed to attend court in due course.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.
Comments are closed on this article.