A dishonest builder, who admitted to four counts of unfair trading at Haverfordwest Magistrates Court last week, will be sentenced at Swansea Crown Court this month.
Scott Keane, of St Davids Close, Milford Haven, admitted engaging in a commercial practice which, by omission, was misleading; two counts of engaging in a commercial practice which contained false information and engaging in a commercial practice which contravened the requirements of professional diligence.
All offences took place in Hook, Haverfordwest between August 2, 2020 and November 1 this year.
Keane, 41, admitted among other things, giving untruthful information as to the fitness of purpose of a replacement flat roof; giving false information regarding a 10-year warranty on a flat roof and omitting material information, including written details of the contract, price, contract details of the trader including business address, the right to a cancellation/cooling off period and how to exercise it.
Magistrates at Haverfordwest, who heard the case on Monday, November 29, committed it to Swansea Crown Court for sentencing on December 17. They said Keane’s guilty plea will be taken into account when a sentence is imposed.
The court released Keane on unconditional bail until that time.
