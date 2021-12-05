WAYNE Jones has left Haverfordwest AFC as manager.

The club announced they had accepted Jones' resignation this morning, Sunday 5 November.

In statement by Rob Edwards, the club chairman described Jones as one of the most geniune people he had come across.

“It is with a heavy heart that we part company with Wayne," wrote Edwards.

"He will go down as one of Haverfordwest County’s finest.

"I feel very privileged to have been able to work with Wayne, and have never come across such a genuine, dedicated and hard-working person.

"All at the club would like to place on records its sincere gratitude for what Wayne has done for the club over the years, and he will always be welcome back to The Ogi Bridge Meadow Stadium at any time."

Jones said on Twitter he was being honest and truthful in his decision with a view to helping the club go forward.

He said his staff had been his backbone throughout his time in management and that he wished the club every success in the future.

Jones' leaves the Bluebirds sitting second from bottom of the Cymru Premier with four wins out of 15 and eight losses.

There are six games left till the league split with County pushing for a top six place - which they are currently six points off.

Jones' last game in charge was a 4-1 defeat away to Flint Town on Saturday.

Jones had overseen a tough run of form before he left the club with one point gathered from a possible nine, which included a 6-0 thumping by league leaders New Saints.

Jones had overseen a season he described as one of the hardest in his management career as injuries and Covid left him with a threadbare squad.

The club will look to make an interim appointment ahead of a the game against Bala Town this coming Saturday, and said they would go through a thorough recruitment process to appoint Jones' successor.