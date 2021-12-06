A charity set up by television star Gloria Hunniford, in memory of her Top of the Pops presenter, Caron Keating, has come to the aid of a Pembrokeshire hospice at home service.

Paul Sartori, which supports people living in the final stages of a life-limiting illness, recently appealed for public and wider support to raise money so that end-of-life patients could have access to new equipment.

The appeal was to raise money for vital end-of-life equipment for the home setting and to enhance the care already provided in the community by the Paul Sartori equipment loan team.

Donations from the public, groups, clubs and The Caron Keating Foundation raised just over £5,500.

The Caron Keating Foundation submitted a generous donation of £3,000 towards the project. The foundation said it was pleased to support the campaign, and admired the hard work of the charity and its care in the community.

“I am very pleased to say that we are in a position to pay out selected grants and we are thrilled to send you a cheque for £3,000 to use towards your most worthwhile project,” said Gloria Hunniford OBE, trustee of The Caron Keating Foundation.

The new equipment which will replace some of the older pieces of equipment, with modern mattresses and a new range of new cushions which will benefit end-of-life patients, their families and carers in Pembrokeshire.

This unique service supports the statutory service providing a rapid short term loan service to patients meeting the criteria, where sourcing through statutory channels would result in an unacceptable delay.

The service relies on public support and grants to replace and purchase any new equipment.

“These new items will offer enhanced comfort, redistribute the pressure, offer pain relief and increase seating stability for patients supported by our charity,” explained Pat Coombs, clinical coordinator and equipment facilitator at Paul Sartori.

“The wellbeing of patients is fundamental, and these mattresses and cushions will offer an increased level of care and comfort for patients at home which is important and fundamental to what we do.”