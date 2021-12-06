A man was arrested and subsequently charged with driving under the influence of alcohol when driving in Milford Haven over the weekend.
He was arrested for drink driving in the Steynton area of the town by Pembrokeshire Roads Policing Unit when driving through on the afternoon of Sunday, December 5.
He was taken to custody when he was arrested and then charged after providing breathalyser samples.
Pembrokeshire Roads Policing Unit said: “He has since been bailed to attend court in due course.”
