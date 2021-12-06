Pembrokeshire County Council has launched its ‘Christmas in Pembrokeshire’ website, showing all that is going on this festive period throughout the county.
The website shows the people of Pembrokeshire how the coming month will look in terms of bus services, driving, opening times of council buildings, and much more.
People can now see the opening times in December for council buildings, leisure centres, customer service centres, libraries, the archives, Scolton Manor, Parc Gwyn and the registrars.
Furthermore, information is provided on the county’s waste recycling centres, and any changes on collection dates, where recycled goods can be taken and what can be recycled.
Additionally, the county council has given out updated bus timetables, a list of areas with free parking on weekends and Christmas markets happening across Pembrokeshire.
To see more, visit https://www.pembrokeshire.gov.uk/christmas-in-pembrokeshire
