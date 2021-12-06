The Met Offfice is warning residents in west Wales to hold onto their hats, as Storm Barra is set to hit the UK tomorrow, Tuesday, December 7.

A yellow weather warning for gale force winds of between 45-50mph has been issued, with a potential or wind speeds to hit 55-65mph in exposed coastal locations.

In addition to strong winds, there is a potential for large waves along windward coasts, with some coastal routes, sea fronts and coastal communities likely affected by spray and/or large waves.

Met Office meteorologist Simon Partridge has warned that gale force winds on Tuesday and into Wednesday will not make it ‘easier’ for those trying to reconnect the remaining homes that still don’t have power following Storm Arwen.

The storm caused by a deep area of low pressure moving in across the UK from the Atlantic with strong winds arriving into the west through the morning, spreading inland and reaching eastern areas through the afternoon and early evening.

The strong winds could cause potential disruption to travel. Residents can expect some delays to road, rail, air, bus and ferry transport; delays for high-sided vehicles on exposed routes and bridges are likely.

There could also be some short term loss of power and other services.

Residents are advised to secure loose objects such as ladders, garden furniture; close and securely fasten doors and windows, park vehicles in a garage or clear of buildings, trees, walls and fences.

They should also close and secure loft trapdoors with bolts, particularly if the roof pitch is less than 30° and close any storm shutters.

During the storm they should stay indoors as much as possible and if they do go out, not to walk or shelter close to buildings and trees.

They should keep away from the sheltered side of boundary walls and fences and should not go outside to repair damage while the storm is in progress.

People should not drive unless necessary and, if they are driving, should take care on exposed routes such as bridges, or high open road. They should delay their journey or find alternative routes if possible.

The strong westerly winds, slowly moderating through Wednesday, are expected to hit Pembrokeshire, Ceredigion and Carmarthenshire as well as Bridgend, Cardiff, Monmouthshire, Neath Port Talbot, Newport, Pembrokeshire, Swansea and the Vale of Glamorgan.