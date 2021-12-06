Jake Booth’s brace, including a stoppage time winner, was the highlight of the seven-goal thriller between Pennar Robins and Clarbeston Road in the Pembrokeshire League Division One.

After the first half saw Clarbeston Road leading 3-1 after strikes from Booth, Matthew Davies and Jason Griffiths, with Noah Davidson scoring for the home side, Robins came back fighting.

Nick Willis and player-manager Sam Southcott netted to level the game at 3-3, but Booth struck his stoppage time winner to send the Road up to second in the table.

Meanwhile, St Ishmaels have found their form after winning their first game of the season one matchday ago.

After beating Neyland the previous weekend, Tish defeated the Nomads again, this time away from home, in a convincing 5-1 victory.

Matthew Cheshire and Brennan Devonald netted in the first half for the visitors, before second-half goals from Joel Morgan and a brace from Adam Kingsbeer put Tish 5-0 up before Joseph Campadonic’s consolation.

Tish have now leapfrogged Neyland in the table, and are now six points ahead of Narberth, the only team to yet get a point, after another heavy loss at the weekend.

The Bluebirds lost 8-0 to fifth placed Hundleton, with Grant Overend and Willian Davis both scoring hat-tricks, while Daniel Kitts and Cameron Brunton also netted for the away side.

Away from league action, Shane Walsh scored four for Hakin United in their 6-2 victory away at Ammanford-based Bryn Rovers in the West Wales Intermediate Cup Third Round.

Jaden Chapman and Laurie Haworth also scored for the Vikings as they progressed to the Fourth Round.

Carew were also victorious as Harvey Langstone scored a brace, with Joseph Spencer, Shaun Whitfield and Jordan Richards adding to the 5-3 scoreline in favour of the Pembrokeshire side.

However, league leaders Goodwick United suffered a rare defeat in the cup at the hands of South Gower from Swansea, who are top of their own respective league.

Fishguard Sports had their cup fixture against AFC Glais postponed at the weekend, as did Merlins Bridge against Ynystawe Athletic, with both rescheduled for later dates.