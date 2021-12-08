A grieving Pembrokeshire mother has called for a change to the way young adults with mental health problems are treated, after her 18-year-old son took his own life.

Kim Morgan’s son, Gryff, died on November 10. Kim says that the family had battled to get him the help that he needed, but once he turned 18 it became a real struggle.

Kim describes her son as a ‘whirlwind of chaos who was up for just about everything’.

“Gryff was full of life and always quite over the top,” she said.

“He was sporty and popular and tried really hard. He was really determined with everything. He loved water and loved swimming and surfing. He played football and rugby from an early age.

“He was so generous, kind and caring. He was full of energy, loving everyone and everything, really exciting to be around.”

Picture: Morgan family

Kim, from Narberth, says that from a young age Gryff was always a bit different.

“He was just another level of everything you would expect as a parent. We think he had a neuro-diverse brain.

“He was very complex. He wanted to be normal like everybody else and that put a lot of pressure on him.”

At the age of 10 Gryff was diagnosed with ADHD, dyslexia and oppositional demand avoidance. The family think that as an adult he suffered from a form of high functioning autism known as pathological demand avoidance, but once he turned 18 their attempts to get help fell on deaf ears.

Griff's family struggled to get him support after he turned 18. Picture: Morgan family

Kim says her son struggled after leaving secondary school and that the first lockdown was the last straw, leading to him to have a breakdown and a psychotic episode that lasted for months.

“Things have been really hard since then,” said Kim. “He was really struggling but he didn’t want to accept help from agencies.

“Because he was 18 it was all down to him, we had no say. When he said: ‘No I don’t want to see a social worker or a doctor,' that was it. There was nothing for him. If he didn’t show up [to an appointment] that was that.”

Kim said that for the past few months college student Gryff had isolated himself from his friends, staying in a family caravan in the Dingle and concentrating on his studies.

“He didn’t do life very well,” she said. “He had got in trouble with the police for silly things that were cries for help. There were letters from police and court; he couldn’t deal with them.”

Gryff loved food and cooking but struggled to shop, so the family would take him food in the evening. Kim was delivering one of his favourite meals to the caravan when found him on November 10.

She believes strongly that young people with pre-existing mental health conditions should not automatically be transferred into adult services.

Griff was popular hard working and sporty but his family says that both they and he did not have enough support. Picture: Morgan family

“All the experts say that the brain is developing until the age of 25,” she said. “I don’t think 18 is the right age to come out of children’s services. Especially if you have got pre-existing issues with mental health. I would really like to see that changed. If we could have had more say, he would have got help.

“I spent so long phoning doctors, mental health services, they said there was nothing they could do unless he phoned them. Any mention of it [engaging with professionals] triggered him into having a meltdown. We never had any guidance on how to handle him. A lot of the time he was fabulous but there were times when it was not.

“I do feel let down and I feel he was let down, we tried our best and he tried his best. There are so many people who miss him so much. It was just wrong.”

Kim hopes that the family speaking out might help other families going through a similar experience.

“It’s not spoken about enough,” she said. “There must be lots of these boys around.

These things aren’t spoken about enough. I think the more open people are the less it will happen.”

Two fundraising events are taking place this weekend in Gryff’s memory.