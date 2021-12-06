There have been 472 new coronavirus cases in the Hywel Dda Health Board area in the last 48 hours according to today’s figures (Monday, December 6).
The latest data from Public Health Wales shows there were 207 new cases in Carmarthenshire, 190 in Pembrokeshire and 75 in Ceredigion since the last report.
Data on Monday is for a 48-hour period and figures are likely to be around double the usual 24-hour figure PHW states.
The total number of cases across the three counties now stands at 50,032 – 28,366 in Carmarthenshire, 15,031 in Pembrokeshire and 6,635 in Ceredigion.
No new Covid-related deaths have been recorded in the Hywel Dda area since the last report, with the total now standing at 611 throughout the pandemic.
In total 4,405 new cases of coronavirus and six new Covid-related deaths have been reported across Wales bringing the national total to 523,118 cases and 6,439 deaths.
There have been 44,241 tests done across the country since the last report.
Across Wales 2,472,737 people have had their first dose of a Covid-19 vaccine and 2,272,339 have had their second dose.
‘Booster’ doses have been given to 940,915 people and 43,283 people have received a three-dose primary course of Covid-19 vaccine.
