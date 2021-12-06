AN electric keyboard, hair straighteners and a child’s roleplay kitchen were just some of the toys and presents donated by Valero Refinery Pembroke staff and contractors to local hardship charity Patch recently.
Volunteers from the refinery helped the organisation sort the donations into piles at Patch’s headquarters in Milford Haven for the annual ‘Valero Day’ that took place on Saturday, December 4.
Tracy Olin, the charity’s co-ordinator said the generosity of Valero and contract employees is not lost on them, adding the gifts will help make someone’s Christmas that little bit special.
"Yet again Valero have shown amazing generosity supporting PATCH with our 12th annual Christmas Toy Appeal. The toys we receive from them are incredible and help make Christmas for so many children that wouldn't have presents at Christmas time otherwise.
“We have 'Valero Day' where a team of Valero volunteers come in and help sort the toys and box them ready for delivery.
“I can’t imagine how we would cope without them. We really appreciate the staff/s continuing support and we think they are all Patch heroes.”
Valero volunteer chair, Rob John echoed Tracy’s thoughts adding that it’s a privilege to be in a position to help families around this time of year.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.