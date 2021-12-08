Milford Haven Round Table has announced that across next week, Father Christmas and his accompanying elves will be travelling throughout the town, waving at residents and locals.
The annual Santa Run will take place in Milford Haven between Monday, December 13 and Thursday, December 16.
Like previous years, Milford Haven Round Table has organised a GPS tracker, which is available via a link on their Facebook page, so that people can spot where Santa is in the town when on his run.
A spokesperson from Milford Haven Round Table said: “While he cannot cover every single road in the area, we would encourage you to follow the GPS and come and see him when he's close.
“We hope you're all as excited as we are to see Santa return in 2021.”
