Britain’s smallest city got into the festive spirit last weekend.
As it held a festival of Christmas trees, two Christmas markets at the cathedral and Oriel y Parc, a carol service in the cathedral and switched on its Christmas lights, St Davids was definitely the place to be.
The light switch on at Cross Square was accompanied by a flying visit from Father Christmas as well as plenty of community entertainment.
The grand flick of the switch was preceded by readings from the head boy and girl of Ysgol Penrhyn Dewi and a reading and a blessing from the dean and subdean of St Davids Cathedral.
St Davids Mayor Cllr Alan York then switched on the city’s Christmas lights.
There were community carols and a medley of songs performed by children from Ysgol Penrhyn Dewi’s Non Campus.
Sub dean, Canon Leigh Richardson also announced the winners of the Christmas tree and wreath competitions.
“We must say a huge thank you to everyone who helped make this event possible,” said Emma Evans, Christmas tree association treasurer.
“It was a true community event.”
