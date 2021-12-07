Milford Waterfront is holding a Christmas giveaway, giving people the chance to spend a festive night in one of the marina’s floatel cabins.
The one-night stay for two will be on Saturday, December 18, along with a £50 voucher for a Milford Waterfront business of the winner’s choice.
To enter the competition, which closes at 11.59pm on Thursday, December 9, visit the Milford Waterfront Facebook page and comment your guest’s name.
The winner will be drawn at random and notified on Friday, December 10.
A spokesperson said: “Christmas is a time for giving and that's exactly why we thought to do another competition.”
