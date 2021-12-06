COACH Sean Gale said there is a lot of improvement to come after Narberth edged out a hard-fought victory over Ystalyfera in the Rugby Championship.

Narberth beat Ystalyfera 20 to 16 with Fera putting up a strong fight at the Lewis-Lloyd Ground.

Fera went ahead through a penalty by ten Gareth James.

Narberth replied with a try by Ashley Sutton but a 30-yard drop goal by James in difficult conditions meant the sides went in at the half under a tight score line, 10-6.

While the second half didn’t bode well for Fera, with number 20 sin binned for a high tackle, the visitors matched Narberth for territory and possession until Nick Gale put some daylight between the sides, finishing in the corner on 65’ and then putting over the conversion to make it 20-9.

However Fera fought back with a late surge and scored the game’s final try through Luc Caines, leading to a nervy end for the Otters.

Coach Gale said despite the win he was a little disappointed in the performance.

“Last week we were outstanding and scored some fantastic tries and our intensity was tremendous,” said Gale speaking after the match. “Today I just felt we lacked that. I thought we were not on the money today, our accuracy was poor and our lineouts were sloppy.”

It was not all disappointing for Narb, with Gale making a special mention to Jon Rodgers who was making his hundredth appearance for the club.

“Jon had a good game today,” continued Gale. “It was a big occasion for him.

“We have a competitive squad here, no one is guaranteed their position. I though the edge was not as good as it has been. Disappointing, but a win is a win, however there is a lot of improvement to come from us.”

Otters captain Richie Rees said the club prides itself on high standards which he felt were not met on the day despite the win.

“There were too many errors crept into our game,” said Richie. “They scored one and we did not capitalise until the end and the close score line reflected that really.

“It felt a bit disjointed, but some decisions did not go our way. We felt a few times they were coming in at the side and things like that. The rub of the green did not go our way then there are the errors which we pride ourselves on not making.”

