Dyfed-Powys Police is part of a piloted scheme to help promote a new online way to report sexual offences, partnering with British Transport Police, Merseyside Police and Leicestershire Police.

The six-week online rape and sexual assault reporting service was launched on the websites of the four forces on Tuesday, November 30.

Unlike the previous method of reporting sexual offences via telephoning police forces, calling 999 in an emergency or 61016 in the case of British Transport Police, the scheme has launched a new method.

If people do not require immediate police assistance, they will be directed online via their local force website, regardless of age or if they want to report the crime.

The website will ask for details of what happened, if the person is willing to say, with the option of reporting the crime anonymously.

If a person wishes to report a crime anonymously, police will only contact if there is believed to be an immediate threat to their life.

Further options include reporting a sexual offence on behalf of another person or as a witness, as well as being able to report in both English and Welsh.

There will also be on-screen advice and details of charities and other organisations which can help.

Dyfed-Powys Police, along with the British Transport Police, has been accredited with the White Ribbon, a campaign committed to ending violence against woman and girls.

Detective Superintendent Jayne Butler, Dyfed-Powys Police, said: “As a White Ribbon accredited organisation, protecting vulnerable people is a priority for Dyfed-Powys Police and we know how traumatic being the victim of a sexual offence is.

“We encourage victims to come forward to report incidents of this nature so we can thoroughly investigate the crimes whilst ensuring that all victims have the opportunity to be referred for specialist support. The ability to report a sexual offence online will provide another avenue for victims to come forward so we can help them and bring offenders to justice.”

If the scheme is successful, it will become a permanent reporting feature and will be available for other forces to adopt nationally.