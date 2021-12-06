Coronavirus cases have increased by 1,800 in a week in the three counties of the Hywel Dda University Health Board.
Based on the most recent Monday, December 6, figures, cases breached the 50,000-mark in Hywel Dda, at 50,032, up exactly 1,800 from Monday, November 29’s 48,232.
Pembrokeshire increased by 777, to 15,031; Carmarthenshire by 816, to 28,366; and Ceredigion by 207, to 6,635.
The three counties have seen 611 Covid-related deaths throughout the pandemic.
The previous seven days saw cases increase by 1,605 in the three counties from November 22.
Pembrokeshire increased by 624, to 14,254; Carmarthenshire by 823, to 27,550; and Ceredigion by 158, to 6,428 The period also saw an additional eight deaths in the three counties.
Monday, December 6, saw an additional 472 new coronavirus cases in the Hywel Dda Health Board area in the 48 hours.
The latest data from Public Health Wales shows there were 207 new cases in Carmarthenshire, 190 in Pembrokeshire and 75 in Ceredigion since the last report.
Data on Mondays is for a 48-hour period and figures are likely to be around double the usual 24-hour figure PHW states.
In total 4,405 new cases of coronavirus and six new Covid-related deaths were reported across Wales bringing the national total to 523,118 cases and 6,439 deaths.
