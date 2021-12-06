A CARDIGAN family will have the perfect excuse to abandon the washing up after Christmas dinner –they may all have to leave in a hurry to respond to an emergency at sea!

RNLI volunteers Tony Barber, his wife Amanda, son Leo and daughter Madeleine will spend Christmas Day at the New Life Church, ensuring those who are in need of a meal on December 25 have food and company.

But should the call come, all four will be assisting the Cardigan lifeboat during what will be, for Amanda and Madeleine, their first Christmas on call.

Both have followed in the footsteps of Tony, who has volunteered on the crew of Cardigan RNLI for the past 12 years, and Leo, 20, who joined following his 17th birthday.

Later in the afternoon, they plan to enjoy a Christmas meal at home - with one eye on their pagers!

The RNLI is now calling on the public to support the Barbers and fellow volunteer crew on call by giving to the charity’s Christmas appeal.

"I realise that to my friends it seems strange that we may all have to dash down to the station whatever time of day or night the call may come,” said Madeleine, 18.

“I’m actually looking forward to being on call for the first time this Christmas and being able to help someone in need.

"Previously when the pager goes off, dad, Leo and I have left mum at home.

“She’s so proud of us all but obviously is filled with apprehension as to when we may be back.

“We’re thrilled she’s decided to join us too and volunteer as part of the shore crew.”

“After many years of watching Tony run from the house at a moment’s notice and in the years that followed Leo, then Madeleine; I no longer had a reason not to join them,” said Amanda.

“This Christmas if the pagers go off at least I won’t be left home alone holding the turkey!”

To donate to the RNLI’s Christmas Appeal visit: RNLI.org/Xmas