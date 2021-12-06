A WAKE-UP call, that is how the chairman of Haverfordwest County described the bombshell news at the weekend after Wayne Jones had chosen to step down as manager of the club.

Speaking to the Western Telegraph, Chairman Rob Edwards said people don’t leave when things are running smoothly and results and performances had not been good enough.

“Performances have not been good enough, results have not been good enough. The quality is there. Hopefully this will be a wake-up call for some of them and we will get a bit more out of them during this period.”

Jones decided to leave the club after suffering a 4-1 loss away to Flint which leaves Haverfordwest second from bottom of the Cymru Premier with only four wins from 15.

In an emotional message to supporters Jones thanked everyone for thier support.

“I have been honest and truthful in my decision, something of which I hope will benefit the club going forward," said Jones. "I wish the club every success going forward and will continue to support this great club.”

Haverfordwest sunk to another defeat at the weekend as they came away from Flint with a heavy 4-1 drubbing.

The game could have been so different if the Jack Wilson had got a penalty within the opening stages of the game instead of being booked for simulation. Minutes later Flint went up the other end and scored through Kai Edwards.

Flint doubled their lead five minutes before the half through Michael Wilde then killed off the game right before the half time whistle with a goal by Jack Kenny.

Haverfordwest showed some battling quality in the second-half with a goal by Danny Williams.

However Flint rounded-off a convincing victory getting their fourth ten minutes before the end with Kenny’s second of the match.

Next up Bala at home, Saturday, 2.30pm KO.