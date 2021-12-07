The Wildlife Trust of South West Wales has announced that applications for long-term volunteering on Skomer Island for 2022 are now open.
Long-term volunteers on the island take part in several activities including wildlife monitoring, public engagement and maintenance skills.
The island is known for its puffins, yet also homes Manx Shearwaters, dolphins, harbour porpoises, Atlantic Grey Seals, razorbills, gannets, fulmars and the unique Skomer Vole.
Tasks such as carrying out surveys of breeding birds, seabirds and seals, as well as welcoming visitors to the island are just some of the opportunities on offer to volunteers.
Placements run from Saturday, March 26 to Saturday, July 9, and Saturday, July 9, to Saturday, October 1.
Furthermore, a seabird monitoring volunteer is being recruited from Saturday, May 28, to Saturday, June 25, specifically to assist with seabird monitoring.
Applications can be found on the Welsh Wildlife website and should be sent to the Skomer visitor officer, Beth Thompson, via skomer.vo@welshwildlife.org by 11.59pm on Sunday, January 23.
