TESTAMENT to the club so many players have reached these milestones, that’s how Rhys Lane summed it up as he recently made his 150th appearance for Narberth only weeks before Jon Rodgers made his 100th appearance for the Otters in their win against Ystalyfera.

Scrum-half Lane made his 150th appearance in the opening game of the truncated Championship season against Neath.

Putting it simply he said Narberth is the best club he has played for.

"It is the people behind the scenes who make the club," said Lane. "There are good people from the bottom here. Friends for life sort of thing.

"It is testament to the club so many players reach these milestones. They are obviously doing something right retaining players for that long.

"It is a good blend between a good standard of rugby and keeping a local feel and atmosphere to the club.

"It is the best club I have played for."

The 32-year-old father-of-two, who is a solicitor outside of rugby, said his personal aspirations going forward are to make it to the end of the season.

"I have been lucky with injuries. I have not really had a long layoff.

"My goal personally, I have two kids, 32, busy job, is to get to the end of the season and see what happens!"

Fellow half back Jon Rogers made his 100th appearance in the game against Ystalyfera at the weekend.

Twenty-seven-year-old Rogers said he was delighted to be at the club which he described simply as ‘cracking’, and there is no secret to his longevity other than showing up at training and giving his all.

“It's a cracking club, probably the premier rugby club in Pembrokeshire at the moment. It is really good and I am enjoying it.

“How do I keep going? For me personally it is just keep in with training. We have a cracking set of boys here and it is about going into those Monday sessions, making sure we are doing the right stuff and Narberth give you everything else.”