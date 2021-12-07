WELSH Government Finance and Local Government Minister Rebecca Evans has announced plans for a consultation next year on a package of council tax reforms.

The move is the first step in progressing the Programme for Government and Plaid Cymru Co-operation Agreement commitments to make council tax fairer according to the government.

Options being considered this term include revaluation, a review of the Council Tax Reduction Scheme, and an evaluation of discounts, disregards, exemptions and premiums – with options for more fundamental reform in the longer term.

It's said reforms to council tax would be designed to ensure contributions from households are made as fairly as possible, while maintaining its role as a significant revenue stream which would help fund essential public services including education, social care, and recycling.

Rebecca Evans, minister for finance and local government, said: “We want to modernise the council tax system and make it fairer. We want to make council tax more progressive in its design and delivery.

“This will be a significant piece of work and it will be important, through the consultation we launch next year, that we listen to people’s views and look at what can be practically achieved during this Senedd term - as well as leaving open the potential for further and more fundamental reforms in the longer term.

“I have been speaking with colleagues in local government, who are of course key partners in delivering what we set out to achieve. It’s important we co-design changes with them as well as work with partners in the Senedd and across Wales to find consensus on reform."

The work will be carried out in collaboration with the Plaid Cymru Senedd Group, as part of the co-operation agreement between the Welsh Government and Plaid Cymru.

Siân Gwenllian, Plaid Cymru lead designated member said: “We have long argued that the current system disproportionately impacts poorer areas and change is long overdue.

"We look forward to developing a fairer and more progressive system as we put our co-operation agreement with the Welsh Government into action.”

A consultation is planned with a view to introducing initial reforms during this Senedd term.