The distraught owner of a three-legged dog, missing from his Haverfordwest home since bonfire night, is appealing to members of the public for help.

Bernie, a three-legged Staffordshire bull terrier went missing from the Uzmaston Road area after being spooked by fireworks on the evening of Friday, November 5.

Despite an extensive search, involving around 100 people and two drones and an extensive appeal on social media, Bernie is still missing.

He is described as brindle and greying, is microchipped and wearing and ID. Those who see him are urged not to chase or grab him.

Bernie is a rescue who was originally a London street dog. Ten years ago he ran into Wembly Station, again after being spooked by fireworks; his back leg was badly injured.

The leg was subsequently amputated, and Bernie was adopted by current owner, Patricia Bowen.

“He has disappeared without a trace,” she said. “It’s awful not knowing what has happened to him.

“All I can hope is that someone has taken him in thinking ‘poor old dog’ buts it’s awful to think he could be frozen in a ditch.

“I want to ask people, if they see a new or strange dog in their area to take a close look and to get in touch if it could be Bernie."

Anybody who sees Bernie should contact Patricia on 01437 762792 or 07909900228.