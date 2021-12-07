Sandy Bear Children’s Bereavement Charity has been given a cheque after a shop in Milford Haven chose to support the charity throughout 2021.
The Original Factory Shop chooses a different charity or cause each year by raising donations in store via collection boxes.
Throughout 2021, the Milford Haven-based store has raised £222.22 for Sandy Bear, with the money going towards new books ‘to go out to families and professionals for advice shortly following a bereavement.’
The money raised by the Original Factory Shop’s will now be able to help support approximately 22 children and young people across Pembrokeshire, as well as their families.
Mandy Salter, manager of the Milford Haven Original Factory Shop, said: “What Sandy Bear do is invaluable for the local area, and we’d like to think that this effort will go some small way to supporting their work in the community.”
Hannah, charity co-ordinator at Sandy Bear, added: “We are so grateful for the support we receive from our local community. Fundraisers like these allow us to continue to purchase books and resources for the bereaved children, young people and their families in Pembrokeshire.”
