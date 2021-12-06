Fifteen year-old Harri Reynolds from Narberth has completed his first season of car racing, in the Ginetta Junior Race Championship, driving for Assetto Motorsport.
The second half of the year was contested on top British tracks, including Silverstone, Donington Park and Brands Hatch, with the races televised live on ITV4 as part of the British Touring Car Championship programme.
Harri had a strong end to the season, always challenging for rookie podiums and finishing second overall in one of the Winter Series Races at Brands Hatch
His final championship position was 11th overall and 4th rookie in what is considered the toughest Junior race series in the UK, with competitors from all around the world, this year including Switzerland, Netherlands, South Africa and Mexico.
With a year of experience under his belt, Harri hopes to contest another season in Ginetta Juniors next year and be challenging for overall honours.
Photos by Jakob Ebrey Motorsport photography.
