December’s meeting of the standards committee saw three out of four applications for dispensation approved.
Pembrokeshire County Council’s standards committee also discussed a potential code of conduct breach by a county councillor in private at its meeting on Monday, December 6.
Councillors Paul Miller, Steve Alderman and Tessa Hodgson were given dispensation to speak after presenting their applications to the committee, with councillors Miller and Hodgson also permitted to vote, but Cllr Alderman’s request to vote was refused.
Cllr Aaron Carey’s application for dispensation to speak on matters relating to discussion of the South Quay development in Pembroke was rejected due to a lack of information.
Cllr Miller’s application relates to his involvement with Neyland Community Interest Company’s domiciliary care scheme, Community Interest Care and Cllr Hodgson’s was linked to Swansea Bay City Deal matters and her partner’s work with Milford Haven Port Authority.
Cllr Alderman was permitted to speak on planning matters in his ward but not vote, due to his role as liaison representative with Valero and RWE.
