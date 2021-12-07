Susanna Reid was left in tears during a discussion with Arthur Labinjo-Hughes' grandmother appeared on Tuesday morning’s instalment of Good Morning Britain.

Arthur’s stepmother Emma Tustin, 32, was jailed for life at Coventry Crown Court on Friday, with a minimum term of 29 years, after being found guilty of the six-year-old’s murder.

His father, Thomas Hughes, 29, was sentenced to 21 years for manslaughter.

The show took an emotional turn when Arthur’s grandmother Madeline Halcrow remembered the last time she saw her six-year-old grandson.

Madeline explained her shock when she saw bruises on Arthur’s back as hosts Martin Lewis and Susanna Reid became emotional.

Arthur Labinjo-Hughes has ‘lost the sparkle in his eyes’

Arthur's nan, Madeline, at a vigil in Birmingham this weekend. (PA)

In her first televised interview, Susanna asked Madeline: "You had fears about what was happening to him, didn't you?"

Madeline agreed: "I last saw Arthur on my birthday, 21st of October, firstly Arthur was the happiest child, he was very much loved by everyone.

"My daughter's baby bear and he was my sunny delight. He was always happy and that's why I called him sunny delight."

Madeline, fighting back tears, explained how she noticed Arthur had “lost the sparkle in his eyes”.

She added: "His dad came to pick him up and Arthur said to his dad 'is she in the car?'

"His dad said 'yes' and Arthur started to cry which isn't like Arthur."

Susanna covered her eyes as she held back tears as the guest remembered her final encounters with her grandson.

Susanna Reid’s anger at social care failure for Arthur Labinjo-Hughes

'I'm just stunned.'



.@susannareid100 and Wendy Thorogood from the Association of Child Protection Professionals discuss the missed opportunities to save six-year-old Arthur Labinjo-Hughes. pic.twitter.com/t4V0YYrwkz — Good Morning Britain (@GMB) December 6, 2021

It comes a day after Susanna hit out at a gust on the show over the failure of the authorities in Arthur’s case.

The presenters were joined by the chair of the Association of Child Protection Professionals Wendy Thorogood.

Susanna fumed: “I don’t understand why you’re suggesting the grandmother should have done more when social services, who’s job, professional responsibility it is to protect a child, they went to visit and they said they had no safeguarding concerns.”

Thorogood replied: “Because of how the situation was set up and we know that families who are abusing children will set the scene in a way that you don’t always see what’s going on.

“I want to really stress that I am not saying the grandmother could have done anymore, but I’m just saying in future if anyone sees any unusual bruising seek medical intervention as well as sharing that with social care because that would trigger the process.”

Susanna hit back: “I’m sorry, I’m just stunned.”