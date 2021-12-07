A west Wales tourism resort recently highlighted the wide variety of careers in the industry which are year-round, crushing the myth that particularly in Pembrokeshire, the industry is seasonal.
Bluestone National Park Resort, near Narberth, has said that many jobs in tourism, including HR, marketing and event management, can happen in west Wales at any time of the year.
“There’s a misconception that many jobs in the tourism and hospitality sector are about short-term roles within key seasons. In fact, the sector offers a wide range of professions and careers across a range of disciplines,” said Stuart Jaynes, director of people services at Bluestone.
“We’ve had many people begin working for us part-time on weekends who have soon realised the opportunities for full or part-time careers.”
Carys Ratcliffe and Mel Goldsworthy are just two of the people who began working at Bluestone and have gone on to full-time careers.
Carys worked at a Bluestone coffee shop in 2016 and is now a full-time people’s services assistant. She is also working towards completing her CIPD in Applied Human Resources.
Meanwhile, Mel joined as a lifeguard, and has gone on to become senior people’s services officer.
More details about careers at Bluestone can be found at www.bluestonewales.com/about-us/careers
