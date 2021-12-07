Pembrokeshire County Council is celebrating Welsh Language Rights Day today, with more people communicating with the county council in Welsh than ever before.

The number of phone calls to the council by people choosing to speak in Welsh increased by nearly 20 per cent between 2019-20 and 2020-21, while the number of followers on the council’s Welsh-language social media pages grew by more than 30 per cent.

In 2016, the number of people able to speak Welsh in Pembrokeshire was 28.8 per cent, with the 2020 figure at 29.3 per cent, compared to the national average growth from 28.0 per cent to 28.8 per cent.

However, there has been a drop in the statistics for those able to read Welsh in Pembrokeshire, from 25.6 per cent to 24.5 per cent, with the national statistics also declining from 26.2 per cent to 25.8 per cent.

There have been other declines in those able to write Welsh in Pembrokeshire (22.5 per cent to 22.3 per cent) and those who speak Welsh weekly in the county (4.1 per cent to 3.9 per cent).

Cllr Cris Tomos, cabinet member for the environment and Welsh language, said: “Welsh Language Rights Day celebrates the transformation in the experiences of Welsh speakers.

“We have been working hard across the authority to enable more people to communicate with us in Welsh, and are very pleased that more are doing so.”

To mark the day, Pembrokeshire County Council is launching its Welsh Language awareness e-Learning module for employees.

Many employees for the council have either completed or are following Welsh language learning alongside their day-to-day work.

Welsh Language Commissioner, Aled Roberts, furthered this by saying the Welsh language is now part of the way organisations plan their services.

“Increasingly, people have confidence that a quality service is available to them through the medium of Welsh,” he said.

“The standards have also led to establishing rights for employees to use Welsh at work, significantly increasing the opportunities to use the language on a daily basis.”