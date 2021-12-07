‘WE won’t be here,’ that’s how serious it is for one cancer support charity in Haverfordwest as the future of a major car park in the town continues to be in doubt.

Situated at 11 Dew Street, Adam's Bucket Full of Hope has supported cancer patients for years, providing them with a welcome distraction to their treatments.

In that time the charity has spent over £4,000 on new equipment and had a new wellness centre fitted in the back.

Spread over three floors with counselling rooms, a shop, café and deli, founder Chris Evans-Thomas says it would all come to a grinding halt if car parking provision at Dew Street’s old county library site is not provided.

Ms Evans-Thomas says patients need to be able to park close to the site as a lot of them don’t have the strength to park further away and walk to receive their support.

“Most of them have a disabled parking badge and can park for an hour,” said Ms Evans-Thomas, “but when they come for longer periods like coffee mornings and craft work where are they going to park?”

A patient receiving some spa treatment

Ms Evans-Thomas showed a path she had had installed at the back of the premise that leads directly into the old county library car park.

She went on: “I know housing is needed and all sorts of things are needed. What I am saying is please will PCC provide the necessary parking for our patients.”

Pembrokeshire County Council carried on with the plan to revoke parking rights at the site after reviewing the decision at a Cabinet meeting on November 29.

There is a preferred bidder now in place to redevelop the land.

The path at Bucket Full of Hope that leads directly to the car park

Bucket Full of Hope has extensive facilities it provides to cancer patients

The future of Dew Street car park is in doubt

Representative of the Dew Street campaign Mike Daffern said the council’s decision was a setback.

“As a group we’re obviously bitterly disappointed,” wrote Mr Daffern. “We share each others’ anxieties about the impact this will have on ourselves as residents, businesses and charities, and also the welfare of top of town trade.

"We remain focused on our goal, which is to ensure the land is developed according to mixed use planning requirements, and in sympathy with the needs of the local community."