Across the Pembrokeshire coastline this winter, there will be a fleet of 14 specially-designed beach wheelchairs to allow access for people to explore the coastline during the colder months of the year.

The project, managed by Pembrokeshire Coast National Park Authority, is part-funded by Welsh Government with support from communities and organisations which have helped fund the chairs in previous years.

Standard-sized beach wheelchairs, along with a few of children’s sizes, will be available this winter at five of Pembrokeshire’s accessible beaches throughout winter.

It is possible to pre-book the wheelchairs via the Pembrokeshire Coast National Park Authority website, meaning a reserved chair will be available upon arrival.

In addition to the beach wheelchairs around the coastline, there is a mountain trike ‘push’ available at Carew Castle and Tidal Mill. There is safety information on the booking site to read prior to booking to ensure people can operate the chair safely.

The authority’s beach wheelchair and outdoor access co-ordinator, Sarah Beauclerk, said: “Seeing the positive difference that beach wheelchairs have made to people has been a revelation and inspiration and adds tremendous value to all the good work happening in the national park.

“We wanted to let people know that those with limited mobility can still access our wheelchairs, and we’ve removed the 48-hour booking notice during this quieter period. During these darker and wetter months, it is more important than ever that we find ways to support access to the national park’s stunning beaches, especially as we now know that spending time immersed in nature can lead to better physical and psychological wellbeing.

“The beach wheelchairs support the National Park Authority’s ‘access for all’ objectives. Their availability for this season would not have been possible without the involvement of the local businesses and community groups who have shown immense generosity by hosting a beach wheelchair for the summer season.”

More information can be found on the website, or by emailing Sarah Beauclerk via sarahb@pembrokeshirecoast.org.uk

By emailing Sarah, it is also possible, subject to availability, to borrow a beach wheelchair over Christmas and New Year.