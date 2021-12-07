A man from Pembrokeshire has thanked the emergency services who saved his life after he suffered a cardiac arrest.

Father-of-three Dai Davies from Neyland, collapsed in February when his wife Taryan and 18-year-old son Caleb performed CPR while they waited for an ambulance.

Paramedics arrived and delivered two shocks to Dai, the second of which returned his heart to a normal rhythm, as it has been in an abnormal rhythm and not beating properly.

Wales Air Ambulance arrived with its overnight critical care team, who discovered he wasn’t breathing effectively with low oxygen levels, and so gave him a general anaesthetic and placed him on a ventilator to breathe for him.

The complex and time-critical procedure was only possible away from the hospital as the team were experienced consultants.

The flight from his Neyland home took just more than 25 minutes, a journey which by rod would have taken approximately one hour and 15 minutes.

Dai underwent surgery to have three stents put in before spending a few days in hospital, receiving expert guidance through personal training from cardiac rehabilitation instructor Dave Braithwaite.

Dai said afterwards:

“I am forever grateful to the ambulance service and the Wales Air Ambulance for the work they did and to get me to the hospital as quickly as they did. I really appreciate everything they’ve done for me. If it wasn’t for them, I wouldn’t be here.

“I’m feeling okay. I’ve had three stents put in, lost 10kg in weight through cardiac rehab. My wife has also bought me a new peloton bike to continue my fitness at home.”

Christian Newman, the Welsh Ambulance Service’s locality manager in Pembrokeshire, said: “In a cardiac arrest, every second counts, and the CPR started by Dai’s wife and son gave him the best possible chance of survival.

“Our joint efforts with Wales Air Ambulance colleagues, and later the care that Dai had from the specialists at Morriston Hospital, just goes to show how important partnership working is to a patient’s care.”

Jo Yeoman, a patient liaison nurse, added: “Dai’s story demonstrates the vital chain of survival, from CPR, defibrillation and then critical care.”