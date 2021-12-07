Another 202 new coronavirus cases have been recorded in the Hywel Dda Health Board area in the last 24 hours according to today’s figures (Tuesday, December 7).
The latest data from Public Health Wales shows there were 100 new cases in Carmarthenshire, 67 in Pembrokeshire and 35 in Ceredigion since the last report.
The total number of cases across the three counties now stands at 50,234 – 28,466 in Carmarthenshire, 15,098 in Pembrokeshire and 6,670 in Ceredigion.
One new Covid-related death has been recorded in the Hywel Dda area since the last report, with the total now standing at 611 throughout the pandemic.
In total 2,107 new cases of coronavirus and two new Covid-related deaths have been reported across Wales bringing the national total to 525,225 cases and 6,441 deaths.
There have been 16,035 tests done across the country since the last report.
Across Wales 2,473,150 people have had their first dose of a Covid-19 vaccine and 2,273,156 have had their second dose.
‘Booster’ doses have been given to 958,426 people and 43,438 people have received a three-dose primary course of Covid-19 vaccine.
