This weekend sees a talk taking place in Pembroke Dock about a former mayor and his connection to one of the town’s most historic buildings, where the talk is taking place.
Michael Nevin will be giving the talk about his grandfather, entitled ‘Life and Times of alderman William Thomas Nevin, mayor of Pembroke Borough, and the story of Pembroke Dock, 1894-1961.’
The talk will take place at the Pater Hall in Pembroke Dock, between 12.15pm and 12.45pm on Saturday, December 11, the 64th anniversary of William Nevin opening the hall in 1957.
The 30-minute talk will focus on William Nevin’s experience as a young soldier during the First World War, the role of the town of Pembroke Dock in the Second World War, and his term as mayor in the late 1950s.
The talk will be illustrated by photographs and souvenirs including the Pater Hall key with which he opened the hall 64 years ago.
Free tickets to the event can be found at https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/william-thomas-nevin-and-the-story-of-pembroke-dock-1894-1961-tickets-194444487697
For more information, visit https://www.westerntelegraph.co.uk/news/19704173.historical-talk-pembrokeshire-towns-former-mayor/
