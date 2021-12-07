NARBERTH have been kicked out the Pembrokeshrie Cup after being accused of fielding ineligible players.

The Otters defeated Tenby 32-10 in round one back in October, however after a committee meeting in November held by Pembrokeshire Rugby Union and District H, which run the competition, it was decided that Narberth failed to meet with an agreement set in place when they re-joined the knock-out cup.

Narberth withdrew from the Pembrokeshire Cup when they became a Championship team – the only side to do so in Pembrokeshire – choosing to step aside as it was felt they were too strong to compete.

They then applied to re-join the cup on the agreement they would not play any first team players.

Against Tenby, Narberth were adjudged to have fielded three first-teamers and so have been removed from the competition with Tenby going through to the quarter-finals where they will play Aberystwyth on January 22.

Narberth say they may consider legal action as they are adamant they met with the agreement in place.

Seconds coach Bill Ridge left an impassioned message on Facebook trying to add light to the situation.

"Our agreement was the team will consist only of players that have come through our junior or youth section, or players who have not represented Narberth in the Championship.

"Ten days after the game the District H committee threw us out the cup for playing three ineligible players all in there first year of senior rugby.

"The only losers here are the boys that played on the day and rugby in Pembrokeshire.“

Chairman of the committee Steve Holmes said there was no issue and it was agreed by all the clubs at the November meeting that Narberth were to be kicked out.

“There was a minor problem that was discussed at the committee meeting and decided upon.

“Narberth withdrew from the competition of their own volition because they thought it would be unfair - when they reapplied to come back certain conditions were made.

“For the match versus Tenby they allowed some first team players to play which was against the conditions. It was discussed at the committee meeting and agreed by all clubs.”