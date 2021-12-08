Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue Service has appointed Roger Thomas as the new chief fire officer for the service, after his promotion from deputy chief fire officer.
The appointment comes after the retirement of chief fire officer Chris Davies in September, with the changeover to happen in April 2022.
Cllr Elwyn Williams, chair of Mid and Wales Fire and Rescue Authority said: “I speak on behalf of the Fire and Rescue Authority when I say that we have full confidence that Roger will take the reins and continue to drive the service forward.
“We know that there are challenging times ahead, but we are confident that under Roger’s management, we will continue to address those challenges and maintain the high standards that our communities and partners have become accustomed to.”
Roger Thomas added: “I want to extend my sincere thanks for the support and confidence of Members of our Authority in appointing me chief fire officer of Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue Service, a position I am immensely proud to be undertaking.
“It has been an honour and a privilege to work with chief fire officer Chris Davies, who during his tenure has shown outstanding commitment to the service and the communities we serve.”
