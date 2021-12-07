NATURAL Resources Wales has issued flood alerts for the coastal areas of Pembrokeshire, Ceredigion and Carmarthenshire.
Pembrokeshire covers the whole of the coast between St Dogmaels, Cardigan and Amroth.
Ceredigion covers the coast between Clarch and Cardigan.
The Carmarthenshire alert covers between Pendine and Hendy, east of Llanelli.
Natural Resources Wales (NRW) has said: “Storm force conditions are expected to bring high tides over the next few days from Tuesday morning, December 7, to Wednesday, December 8.
“Met Eirann, named Storm Barra, will bring strong winds with gusts up to force 10, initially from a south-easterly but moving to a south-westerly direction over Tuesday.
“Offshore waves are expected to be large to very large. Be careful on beaches, promenades, coastal footpaths, roads and low-lying land. Be careful as sea spray and waves could be dangerous and could contain debris.”
