A Pembrokeshire-based animal rescue centre is appealing for people in the county to donate blankets and other warm materials to help keep animals warm and safe this winter.
Greenacres Rescue is in need of items including blankets, fleece blankets and towels in order to wrap some of the rescued animals during the colder months of the year.
With much of the centre’s bedding being used, the appeal is including these items as they are able to be washed and dried quickly to reuse.
The centre has requested that duvets, cushions, pillows, quilts, sheets, duvet covers, pillow cases, shower curtains, clothes and bath mates are not donated for the animals.
To donate, visit either the centre in Talbenny or any of the shops located in either Haverfordwest, Pembroke Dock, Narberth or Milford Haven, which are open between 10am and 4pm on Monday to Saturday.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.