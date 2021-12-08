Dyfed-Powys Police is offering an opportunity to register an interest in becoming a police officer in preparation for the force’s next recruitment campaign, starting in January 2022.
Once interest is shown and people have given their details, they will be invited to one of the two online familiarisation sessions which the force is hosting.
The two online familiarisation events take place between 6pm and 8pm on Monday, December 20, and Tuesday, December 21, to allow people to ask questions about the role, process and training.
The online sessions will also allow people to gain an insight into the recruitment and selection process, and will also feature an input from the learning and development department.
Invites will be sent for both sessions on Monday, December 20, via email to all candidates who registered their interest.
To show interest in joining a session and potentially being recruited, visit the force's website.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.