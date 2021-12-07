A yellow warning is in place for high wind, and coastal flood alerts/warnings have been issued for Pembrokeshire due to Storm Barra.
Large waves and surge will impact the coastline especially around high tide, which occurs at 8.30pm tonight (Tuesday) in Milford Haven.
Pembrokeshire County Council is responding to reports of tree blocking road and minor surface water flooding where gullies are blocked.
Due to the forecast, the A487 at Newgale will be closed in both directions from 7.45pm tonight and could remain closed overnight depending on impact.
Diversion routes will be in place.
Other coastal roads such as Amroth, Wisemans Bridge, and Nolton will be impacted by waves overtopping, pebbles on the road and flying debris.
Council crews will be monitoring the locations and taking actions where required, including emergency road closure. Clearance may only occur during daylight hours the next day.
The Cleddau Bridge is currently closed to high-sided vehicles and the closure may be extended to all vehicles around 8pm tonight and may remain closed until early hours of Wednesday morning.
Please avoid coastal areas especially during period of high tides.
The county council will provide updates on its social media sites with regards to any road closures tonight.
https://www.facebook.com/PembrokeshireCountyCouncil// https://twitter.com/Pembrokeshire
