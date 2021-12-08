Ahead of the scheduled opening of the Tŷ Hotel on Milford Waterfront, several job opportunities have popped up for people of Pembrokeshire searching for work.
As the hotel has been being built, with the opening set for Easter 2022, several public figures have said how jobs and careers are just one way which the hotel will benefit the county.
MP Stephen Crabb said: "Milford Haven is a town with its own unique personality and heritage and this development will bring new investment to the town; it will create not just new jobs, but new career opportunities for the youngsters in the town and that can only be a really good thing."
Steve Edwards, commercial director at the Port of Milford Haven, added: "The real benefit, the real ripple, is going to be from all the local economy, the jobs, the shops, the cafes, the restaurants, everything here."
Now, the Celtic Collection has started recruiting for the 100-bedroom hotel ready for its opening next year.
Jobs available at the upcoming hotel include several in the kitchen, bar, restaurant and elsewhere throughout the facility.
To see the jobs available, visit the Celtic Manor website.
