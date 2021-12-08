A MAN was fined after he was caught driving without the lights on his reg plates working.
Liam Martin Steer, of Willow End, Milford Haven, was made to pay a total of £181 after the lights on both the front and back registration plates of his Renault Megane were not working.
Steer was driving along Freemans Way at Haverfordwest in July of this year when the incident took place.
The crime is committed under regulation 18(1) of the Road Vehicles Lighting Regulations Act 1989.
Thirty-two-year-old Steer was found guilty in absence under single justice procedure on December 6 at Llanelli Magistrates' Court.
He was fined £57, made to pay costs of £90 and surcharge of £34.
