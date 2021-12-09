A MAN from Haverfordwest was fined for driving without insurance.
Christopher David Davies, of the town's Cashfield Way, was driving his Volkswagen Golf along Crow Hill in June when he was found to be operating the vehicle without a policy of insurance.
Davies was found guilty under single justice procedure on August 18.
Present in front of the magistrates, 43-year-old Davies was fined £369 and banned from driving for six months at Llanelli Magistrates' Court on December 1.
He'll also pay a surcharge of £37 and costs of £110; to be paid in £100 monthly installments.
