A former Archdeacon of Cardigan has been appointed as the new leader of the Church of Wales.

Andy John, who has served as the Bishop of Bangor for the past 13 years, has been chosen as the 14th Archbishop of Wales.

He takes over from the Bishop of Swansea and Brecon, John Davies, who had served since 2017, before retiring in May.

Born in Aberystwyth, Mr John graduated in law in Cardiff, before moving to St John’s Theological College, Nottingham, to study theology, graduating in 1988.

He was ordained in 1989, serving as assistant curate of St Mary’s, Cardigan, with Mwnt and Y Ferwig until 1991.

A Welsh speaker, he returned to Aberystwyth to be curate in the Aberystwyth Team, becoming Team Vicar in 1992.

In 1999, he became Vicar of St David’s, Henfynyw, with Aberaeron and Llanddewi Aberarth with Llanbadarn Trefeglwys.

He then spent two years, 2006-08, as Archdeacon of Cardigan, as well as Vicar of Pencarreg and Llanycrwys, before being consecrated Bishop of Bangor in November 2008.

“As we look forward to the future, we face many challenges, but we do so not alone," said Mr John.

"We face the challenges with God's grace and with one another, because together we are so much stronger, so much better.

"I am confident that the Church in Wales will be able to respond with energy and vision and vigour.

"It is my enormous privilege to serve our church to this end."

All six serving bishops - three men, three women - in Wales were in the running for the role of Archbishop.

The decision could have taken up to three days, but it was made within a day.

Mr John was elected having secured a two-thirds majority vote from members of the Electoral College at its first meeting at Holy Trinity Church, Llandrindod Wells.

The election was immediately confirmed by the five other diocesan bishops and announced at the door of the church by the Provincial Secretary of the Church in Wales, Simon Lloyd.

He will be enthroned at St. Deiniol’s Cathedral, Bangor, in due course, and as Archbishop he will continue to serve as Bishop of Bangor.