THE A487 road at Newgale, closed overnight due to Storm Barra, has now reopened, Pembrokeshire County Council has said.
A council spokesman had earlier said: “Due to storm conditions, the A487 at Newgale will not be cleared until the tide starts to recede and it becomes safe for council crews to operate.
“The road is unlikely to reopen until lunchtime today (Wednesday) due to the amount of pebbles on the road. The diversion route remains open.
“Crews will then start to clear Welsh Road which remains closed.
“All coastal roads around the county impacted by debris and pebbles will only be cleared after the high tide. Please note that some roads are only passable with care or with a 4x4. High tide at Milford Haven was at 9am.
“Although a yellow wind warning is still in place until 6pm, wind speeds have reduced compared to yesterday.
“The Cleddau bridge reopened to all traffic at 8.30 this morning. Please check for the latest update https://www.pembrokeshire.gov.uk/cleddau-bridge “A number of trees came down overnight but were cleared by council teams.
“We would like to thank crews and officers who dealt with the impacts of Storm Barra last night.
“Ferries to Pembrokeshire and Ireland this morning have been cancelled due to adverse weather conditions.”
